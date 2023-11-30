Sonic Superstars Sonic Superstars sales weaker than Sega expected

Sega’s Latest Sonic Game, Sonic Superstars, Fails to Meet Sales Expectations

Despite receiving positive reviews from both the video game press and gamers, Sega’s latest installment in the Sonic franchise, Sonic Superstars, seems to be falling short in terms of sales. In the company’s recent financial results, Sega Sammy revealed that the sales of Sonic Superstars were “slightly weaker” than expected.

However, Sega remains optimistic about the game’s potential, attributing the slow start to the fact that the highest sales for Sonic IP typically occur in November and December. The company plans to focus the majority of its marketing efforts for Sonic Superstars during the holiday season in hopes of achieving sales on par with Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic Superstars was released in October and despite an underwhelming start, the company is confident that the game will see improved sales during the upcoming holiday season. In fact, Sega expects that over 90% of the game’s marketing costs will be spent in November, Thanksgiving, and the subsequent holidays.

Despite the slower than expected start to sales, both critics and players have praised Sonic Superstars for its fun gameplay and authentic Sonic experience. If you haven’t already, you can check out our review of the game to see why it’s been so well-received.

In conclusion, while Sonic Superstars may not have met initial sales expectations, Sega remains hopeful for the game’s future success, especially as the holiday season approaches.

This article was sourced from Nintendo Life.

Share this: Facebook

X

