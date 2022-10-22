Seiya Co., Ltd. announced that the game software “Sonic” for PlayStation® 5/PlayStation® 4/Nintendo Switch™/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/PC (Steam) is expected to be released on November 8, 2022 (Tuesday). “Unknown Frontier”, the video “Cyber ​​Space Mix” in which the BGM of the “Computer Space” level is mixed and introduced in the style of DJ Mix has been released. “Cyberspace” is an area scattered around the Adventure Stage, Starfall Islands, where you can enjoy the speedy Sonic racing games of the past.

In addition, in the future, we will also introduce the remix BGM of “Sonic Unknown Frontier” from time to time. Stay tuned!

“Sonic Unknown Frontier” BGM “Cyber ​​Space Mix – Video Remix”

Testimonials from Tomoya Otani, sound director in charge of BGM composition and DJ Mix for “Sonic Unknown Frontiers”



In contrast to the island BGM that exudes a lonely atmosphere, the BGM of the computer space is a mix of various styles of electronic music. The rich variety of BGM is also one of the selling points of this work, so this time I will connect several songs in the style of DJ Mix and introduce them to everyone.

The track makers who contributed this time include myself Otani, as well as young creators Rintaro Soma, Kenji Mizuno, and Soyin Oguni who participated in the sound effects production of SEGA music games. Produced by Kairi Sato (tsuchifumazu), watakemi (tsuchifumazu). Before the game is released, I hope everyone can enjoy the BGM of the computer space first.

■What is “Sonic Unknown Frontier”

“Sonic Unknown Frontier” is a free new action-adventure game that allows you to run freely in the vast island with Sonic’s unique supersonic action.

Set on the stage of the Unknown Island “The Starfall Islands”, where ancient civilizations are sleeping, Sonic will embark on a new adventure on an island full of mysteries and strange enemies roaming.

This is a next-generation level action game that expands the world map and evolves it into a “playable world map”. Through the organs set on each map, players will no longer be limited to the concept of the track, and will be able to enjoy a full range of high-speed gameplay.

In the “playable world map”, there are various elements such as “battle”, “puzzle solving”, “side quest”, and “computer space”. This can be done freely according to the player’s play style.

【Product Information】

Product Name: Sonic Unknown Frontier

gaming platform :

PlayStation® 5／PlayStation® 4／Nintendo Switch™／

Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One／PC（Steam）

※Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC only sell the download version

Release Date: Scheduled to be released on November 8, 2022 (Tuesday)

Game language: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, English subtitles / Japanese, English voice

Sales: Seiya Co., Ltd.

Game Rating: Universal

Copyright mark: © SEGA

■Digital Deluxe Edition Package Contents

・The main game of “Sonic Unknown Frontier”

・Additional download content “Seeker’s Chest”

・Digital Art Book and Digital Mini Soundtrack

※For details, please refer to the official website.