A few hours ago, Ikea and Sonos launched a new floor lamp speaker in cooperation, the Symfonisk. It should optimally combine light and sound and look stylish at the same time. Floor lamp and Bluetooth speaker in one Ikea and Sonos have already released a joint lamp in 2019. It was a bookshelf and table lamp speaker. Well […]

The post Sonos and IKEA launch new Symfonisk floor lamp with speaker first appeared on Technology innovations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook