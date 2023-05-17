Sonos annoys users: important speaker function is suddenly missing

Sonos will remove a fundamental feature from its Android app. Files stored on the cell phone will soon no longer be playable over the manufacturer’s loudspeakers. Sonos denies the blame and points to Google.

Sonos: Basic function in Android app deleted

Sonos is now restricting local content playback for Android too. After this step was already taken in 2019 for Apple devices, it is now the turn of Android phones and tablets. These will be available shortly no longer play saved content via the speaker manufacturer’s app can. Streaming content, for example via Spotify, is not affected.

Sonos announced in a support article that the basic function in the Android app will be removed. However, users themselves have not yet been informed of the change. she should from May 23, 2023 and affect all Android devices equally. Sonos-compatible speakers like Ikea’s Symfonisk are also affected.

Sonos is itself aware of no guilt and refers to Google. Newer versions of operating systems would “sometimes change the way” information is shared between devices, according to Sonos. The feature known as “On this device” will not be compatible with future versions of Android (source: Sonos).

The manufacturer indicates Streaming providers and cloud solutions to be able to continue playing music from your smartphone. Bluetooth is mentioned as another alternative, although only some Sonos speakers allow playback via Bluetooth. If it does, only one Sonos speaker can be controlled via it.

Sonos recommends its own NAS system

As a further emergency solution to the problem, Sonos recommends its Android users to set up a NAS system in their own network. Also can locally stored files be uploaded to YouTube Music.

