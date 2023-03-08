In addition to the Era 300, Sonos also introduced the Sonos Era 100. Here you get all information about this.

While the Era 300 is the absolute high-end model, the Sonos Era 100 is the successor to the Sonos One, the entry-level product. Thanks to the dual tweeter architecture and the 25 percent larger midrange driver, it is said to deliver a more powerful sound than its predecessor. There are also three amplifiers and several microphones, which can be completely cut off from the power supply, just like with the Era 300. Also on board is an equalizer and trueplay, which Android users can now also benefit from.

When it comes to connection options, you have the choice between WLAN, Bluetooth and a wired connection. Here, too, the line-in adapter sold separately by Sonos is required.

The look changed a bit compared to the Sonos One. The case is now round and on the top you get the same new volume control as on the Era 300.

Sonos Era 100 Pricing and Availability

The market launch of the Era 100 is on March 28th. It costs 279 euros.

