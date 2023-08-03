Sonos Move 2 is coming in September: rumors about the portable speaker

With the Sonos Move 2, the manufacturer wants to renew its first portable speaker soon. This should appear in September, but there are already some rumors about it.

In 2019, Sonos entered the portable speaker category with the Move. The Move is still a decent product and I liked it in the test, even if the high weight seemed “unsuitable” to me. Nevertheless, the demand for the Move seems to be great, as rumors have it that the company is preparing to present a new generation next September.

Sonos Move 2: New design, longer battery life and stereo

With the Era 100 and Era 300, the manufacturer once again changed the basic design language of its products, albeit not as much as in the past. Probably the most noticeable feature of this is the slider for changing the volume on the top. Exactly this should now also be donated to the Move 2. There should also be a new color: Olive, as can be seen in the picture.

You’d expect good battery life from a speaker like the Move. This was just 10 hours for the first generation, but this should now increase to 24 hours. The device can still be played via the Sonos app (i.e. WLAN), AirPlay and Bluetooth and for the first time also via USB-C with the appropriate adapter.

Some innovations are also predicted for the sound. The new Move will reportedly be able to play sounds in stereo thanks to two tweeters. Of course there should also be a woofer for the deep tones. And thanks to automatic TruePlay, the sound should automatically adapt to the current environment.

And what should the fun cost? $449, so the price in our currency will probably be a bit higher again. The launch is scheduled for September.

