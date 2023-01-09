Recently, the singer Utada Hikaru, who adapted the theme song of the Netflix original series “First Love” with the same name, once again led the topic trend. At the same time, he also announced that Utada Hikaru will enter 40 years old and will join hands with Sony to hold an online streaming concert “40 Dai-Wa- Iroiro♬” and echoing Utada Hikaru’s 30th anniversary concert “30 Generations はほどほど. Thousands of lucky ones participated, but this concert is also fully open to fans who love Utada to apply for a free stereo version to listen to.

▲ The 360 ​​Reality Audio version is limited to 10,000 lucky people around the world to listen to with supported devices, but the stereo version is fully open for free viewing

40 Dai-Wa-Iroiro♬ will be held on January 19, 2023 at 8:00 pm Taiwan time. Fans around the world can apply for viewing qualifications from Utada Hikaru’s official website for the concert, but 360 Reality Audio needs to use supported hardware devices Listen, in addition, 10,000 lucky winners will be drawn by lottery. 40 Dai-Wa-Iroiro♬

▲ 360 Reality Audio is a spatial audio technology and specification proposed by Sony

360 Reality Audio is a spatial simulation audio immersion technology proposed by Sony. By adding the definition of space to music, stereo and multi-channel music playback devices can break the barriers of the plane and experience 360-degree surround audio. In addition, Sony further cooperates with Streamsoft in the United States has developed 360 Reality Live software, enabling music fans to use headphones to watch concerts with 360 spatial audio. This exclusive live concert of “40 Dai-Wa-Iroiro♬” will also use 360 ​​Reality Audio technology to provide more immersive listening experience.

▲Taiwan’s Sony Music also simultaneously released “First Love / First Love” double-pack re-engraved vinyl single

In response to this exclusive concert commemorating Utada Hikaru’s 40th birthday, Sony Music Taiwan will also release a reissue of Utada Hikaru’s “First Love / First Love” double pack 7 inches in January to accompany Netflix’s “First Love First Love” The single is limited to vinyl, including two singles “First Love (2022 Mix)” and “First Love (2022 Remastering)”. Sony Store stores in Taiwan also cooperate with Sony Music Taiwan. -WM1ZM2, NW-WM1AM2 high-quality digital walkman, SRS-RA5000 / SRS-RA3000 infinite speakers, WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones Feel the touch of Utada Hikaru’s music.