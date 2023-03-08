Sony officially released the 2023 TV model online last week, and this year the new TV model will go to the L generation! Among OLED products, high-end products will continue to use QD-OLED panels, coupled with Sony’s Bravia XR processing technology, to improve image quality to a higher level. This year’s high-end OLED TVs will of course have to upgrade the brightness of the screen. In the past, Sony The maximum brightness of the A95K is only about 950 nits, and the A95L will have a brightness of up to 1,800 nits. When displaying HDR images, in addition to the deep black level, it can also show the dazzling effect of the light level. A95L not only enhances the picture quality when watching movies, but also focuses on providing better game performance. One of the key points is to support Dolby Vision Gaming technology, which is an HDR system specially designed for games. It can display high-brightness dynamics and maintain high frame rates. Rate and picture details! At present, the only consoles that support related technologies are Xbox Series X/S, which makes PS5 players seem useless! However, A95L can also automatically adjust the screen dynamics and improve the screen fluency for the game content for the Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Fenre Picture Mode supported by PS5, so as to ensure that the banner of “Perfect for PS5” is not in vain!

