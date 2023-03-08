Home Technology Sony A95L QD-OLED doubles the brightness!With Dolby Vision Gaming support｜TV Information
Technology

Sony A95L QD-OLED doubles the brightness!With Dolby Vision Gaming support｜TV Information

by admin
Sony A95L QD-OLED doubles the brightness!With Dolby Vision Gaming support｜TV Information

Sony officially released the 2023 TV model online last week, and this year the new TV model will go to the L generation! Among OLED products, high-end products will continue to use QD-OLED panels, coupled with Sony’s Bravia XR processing technology, to improve image quality to a higher level. This year’s high-end OLED TVs will of course have to upgrade the brightness of the screen. In the past, Sony The maximum brightness of the A95K is only about 950 nits, and the A95L will have a brightness of up to 1,800 nits. When displaying HDR images, in addition to the deep black level, it can also show the dazzling effect of the light level. A95L not only enhances the picture quality when watching movies, but also focuses on providing better game performance. One of the key points is to support Dolby Vision Gaming technology, which is an HDR system specially designed for games. It can display high-brightness dynamics and maintain high frame rates. Rate and picture details! At present, the only consoles that support related technologies are Xbox Series X/S, which makes PS5 players seem useless! However, A95L can also automatically adjust the screen dynamics and improve the screen fluency for the game content for the Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Fenre Picture Mode supported by PS5, so as to ensure that the banner of “Perfect for PS5” is not in vain!

news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/sony1-1200×675.jpeg” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209383 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” srcset=”https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/sony1-1200×675.jpeg 1200w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/sony1-1000×563.jpeg 1000w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/sony1-500×281.jpeg 500w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/sony1-768×432.jpeg 768w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/sony1-1536×864.jpeg 1536w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/sony1-2048×1152.jpeg 2048w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/sony1-640×360.jpeg 640w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/sony1-190×107.jpeg 190w” layout=”intrinsic”>news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209383 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” srcset=”https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png 1200w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/sony1-1000×563.jpeg 1000w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/sony1-500×281.jpeg 500w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/sony1-768×432.jpeg 768w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/sony1-1536×864.jpeg 1536w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/sony1-2048×1152.jpeg 2048w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/sony1-640×360.jpeg 640w, https://post76.hk/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/sony1-190×107.jpeg 190w” layout=”intrinsic”/>
news/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/sony2-1.webp” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209407 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” layout=”intrinsic”>news/wp-content/plugins/accelerated-mobile-pages/images/SD-default-image.png” alt=”” class=”wp-image-209407 amp-wp-enforced-sizes” layout=”intrinsic”/>

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”

You may also like

Who are the antifragile entrepreneurs, protagonists of innovation...

Job fairs in March: IT job day and...

AX1800 Dual Band, Swingable Antenna MSI AX1800 WiFi...

Here are the OPPO promos for Women’s Day...

NVIDIA Game Ready 531.18 driver has a bug...

SIAM 1838 trains specialized figures

The new frontier of telephone scams: the voices...

Today is March 8, International Human Rights Day…

Who are the antifragile entrepreneurs, protagonists of innovation...

Samsung Galaxy related products and services

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy