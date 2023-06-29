Sony Accidentally Leaked Trade Secrets Using Sharpnote Pens – Gamereactor

The FTC vs. Microsoft/Activision trial continues to provide good intelligence, and on day four we learned things like the cost of developing Horizon Forbidden West (212 million, using 300 employees), 1 million PlayStation gamers only playing Call of Duty ( as well as“Over 6 million users spend more than 70% of their time”on the franchise), the Call of Duty game alone (no DLC or subscriptions) brings in $800 million a year (2021) for PlayStation in the US alone, and only one game in the series has a marketing deal with Sony Agreements – and more.

So why is Sony sharing all these trade secrets, are they forced to? The answer is no, they did it by accident. They redacted sensitive information in some files, but in old-fashioned sharp notation. It didn’t take long for people to figure out what the page really said when it was published.

The Verge has recreated the edited docs, and we highly recommend checking them out as they have interesting info like “Almost half of PlayStation 5 owners in the U.S.also own a Nintendo Switch, while less than 20% of PlayStation 5 owners in the US also own an Xbox Series X or S”.

Let’s assume Sony won’t use a sharp knife the next time it redacts classified information, and someone in the company might get an angry phone call from their boss.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

