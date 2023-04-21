Sony acquires already close Firewalk studio – Engadget 中文版

Sony Interactive Entertainment

In 2021, Sony Interactive Entertainment signed an agreement with Firewalk Studios to develop an original first-person multiplayer online game for PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. The cooperation between the two parties is obviously very smooth, so that Sony has now simply made a decision to acquire, directly making Firewalk its 20th first-party studio.

“Firewalk has a talented creative team behind some of the gaming industry’s biggest names, and members are already hard at work developing their first original AAA multiplayer game for PlayStation. Firewalk’s innovative approach to connecting storylines and the pursuit of high-quality games have always exceeded our expectations.” said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. Players offer something really special.”

After officially coming under the umbrella of PlayStation, Firewalk will continue to be run by the studio’s existing management team. As for the new games they’re working on for Sony, more information won’t be announced until later.