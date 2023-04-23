Sony acquires Firewalk Studios to bolster first-party game studio lineup #Bungie (192397)

Sony and Firewalk Studios have established a cooperative relationship since 2021 to assist in the development of 3A-level multiplayer online game works. Firewalk Studios will continue to operate independently in the future after the acquisition.

Sony earlier confirmed the acquisition of Firewalk Studios, founded by former Activision and Bungie members, becoming the 20th first-party game studio in Sony’s global game studio lineup.

In fact, Sony has already established a partnership with Firewalk Studios in 2021 to help create 3A-level multiplayer online game works. The announcement of the acquisition of Firewalk Studios this time shows that Sony hopes to further incorporate its technology into global game studios.

Firewalk Studios was established in 2018. It itself belongs to ProbablyMonsters Studio. The founding members are from the former Activision and Bungie teams, including the former senior vice president and general manager of the “Destiny” department, and also assisted in the development of the “Destiny” series of works , Tony Hsu, now head of Firewalk Studios, and Ryan Ellis, former art director for Bungie and Destiny titles.

In addition, the members of Firewalk Studios also include Elena Siegman, who has worked in Harmonix, Irrational Games and Bungie, and used to be the producer of “Guitar Hero 2”, “BioShock: Infinite City”, and “Destiny”, and other members have more experience Participated in the development experience of famous games such as “Destiny”, “Decisive Moment”, “APEX Heroes”, “Mass Effect”, and “The Last Stand”.

Sony did not disclose the details of the acquisition of Firewalk Studios, but it is certain that Firewalk Studios will continue to operate independently in the future. As for the 3A-level multiplayer online games that it assisted Sony in creating, there is still no specific information, and it is expected to wait until later. Announcement .