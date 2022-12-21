Home Technology Sony admits DualSense Edge wireless controller will have shorter battery life
Technology

Sony’s new next-generation controller, the DualSense Edge wireless controller, which will be launched next year, has a similar appearance to the DualSense wireless controller, but has added many new features, and is aimed at Microsoft’s Xbox Elite controller, but according to foreign media reports Pointing out that in The Verge’s report, it was discovered that the new DualSense Edge wireless controller seems to have some minor problems.

The report mentions that the new DualSense Edge wireless controller is not as good as the original DualSense wireless controller in use, and the user experience is slightly worse. According to the wccftech report, Sony also made a statement of its own. Among them, it is confirmed that the battery life seems to be relatively short, but the main reason is that many functions have been added, so the continuous performance has been sacrificed.

However, whether the battery life performance of the wireless controller has an impact on the user experience depends on the frequency of use and charging of each player, and there will be differences in experience. It will also charge, so in fact, a few hours less battery life may not be a big problem.

