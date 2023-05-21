Sony also working on Xperia Fold

After the launch of Sony Xperia 1 V for the global market, the Japanese giant seems ready for a new foray into the smartphone market. This time, however, Sony would be working on a foldable phonealong the lines of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or OPPO Find N2 Flip.

The rumor is reported by the Japanese portal Sumaho Digest, which also explains that the first Sony leaflet will be a “clamshell” device similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 by Samsung. It also seems that the Japanese company is thinking of a form factor the most compact and elegant possible, perhaps reducing the thickness of the device compared to the competition.

Always Sumaho Digest, however, reports that the smartphone it will also have top-of-the-range technical specifications, making it even suitable for mobile gaming. If this is confirmed, it would be Sony’s second attempt to break into the world of Android video games, following the launch of the Gaming Edition of the Sony Xperia 1 IV last September.

Unfortunately, however, for the moment we do not have any certain information on the launch date of the alleged Sony brochure, nor have the leaks provided a clamshell smartphone data sheet, which should however be called Xperia Fold. Also particular is the choice of we of the device, from the world that traditionally the word “Fold” refers to wallet smartphones, such as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold or Google Pixel Fold, and not to clamshell ones.

In any case, the alleged Sony’s entry into the foldable device market shows how the latter are enjoying a huge and rapidly growing consensus in the community: all the main manufacturers in the Android sector, from Samsung to Google, from OPPO to Xiaomi, via Huawei, Honor and even OnePlus, which will launch its first foldable right in 2023, they are adapting to the demands of an audience that seems to be increasingly asking for foldable smartphones next to the traditional one.