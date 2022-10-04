Home Technology Sony and FromSoftware could collaborate on film adaptations of their games – Gamereactor
PlayStation Productions es una de las mayores promesas en el modelo de negocio de Sony. Its film and TV production company has created works such as Uncharted, as well as Gran Turismo and Gran Turismo for Netflix and HBO Max. Horizon: Zero Dawn and The Last of Us series (see first trailer here).

But now there may be a project on the table, not just a small one. This all stems from an agreement reached a few weeks ago, where Sony and Tencent took a large stake in FromSoftware, a Japanese studio known for action RPGs such as Sekiro, Bloodborne (currently a PS4 exclusive), Demon’s Souls, The Dark Souls trilogy and the latest big hit, Elden Ring. New possibilities appear to have been addressed in this deal to solidify the partnership between Sony and FromSoft to take their IP beyond video games.

PlayStation studio head Hermen Hulstsaid in an interview with Reuters. In that interview, when the studio’s investment theme came up, Hulst said:

“You should think about collaborations on game development first, but through the efforts of our PlayStation production company, it’s not unthinkable for us to explore opportunities.

It’s understandable that Sony’s production company is considering bringing the FromSoftware franchise to film and TV, and I’m sure game fans are looking forward to it. However, for now, it’s all just words and goodwill, and there’s no record of any kind of scripting or anything like that. Maybe that’s the real reason why a new version of Bloodborne hasn’t been released on PC or PlayStation 5?

