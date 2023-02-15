Home Technology Sony announced the disassembly details of PS VR2 and Sense controller, emphasizing durability and easy maintenance #PlayStation VR2 (189433)
Sony Interactive Entertainment also released the technical dismantling video content this time to illustrate the ease of repair of the upcoming PlayStation VR2. Once repairs need to be repaired, faulty components can be simply disassembled and replaced to quickly complete the repair.

Just like the detailed technical dismantling video content released before the launch of PlayStation 5, Sony Interactive Entertainment also released a complete technical dismantling video content before PlayStation VR2 is about to go on sale on February 22, allowing players to glimpse its internal structure, and Hide the design thinking behind it.

The technical dismantling video was explained by Komasa Araki, the head of Section 4 of the Mechanical Design Department of the Mechanical Design Department of the Sony Interactive Entertainment Hardware Design Department, who was in charge of PlayStation VR2-related design, explaining how the PlayStation VR2 achieves weight balance when worn, and also through enhanced heat dissipation The system ensures operational stability and ensures comfort in use.

At the same time, Takamasa Araki also emphasized that PlayStation VR2 adopts a symmetrical structure design to maintain light weight, and at the same time, it can also ensure its durability and correspond to an immersive virtual reality experience.

Takeshi Igarashi, head of the peripheral equipment design department of the hardware design department who is responsible for explaining the dismantling details of the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller, emphasized that the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller allows users to make more natural gestures and can accurately recognize finger touches. The control operation also shows that the DualSense controller is used as the basis to create a tactile feedback and adaptive trigger operation experience, allowing users to interact more naturally in virtual reality.

On the other hand, Sony Interactive Entertainment also disassembled the content of the video through the technology released this time to illustrate the ease of repair of the upcoming PlayStation VR2. Once repairs need to be repaired, faulty components can be simply disassembled and replaced to quickly complete the repair.

PlayStation VR2 will be officially launched on February 22 this year. The price in Taiwan is NT$18,880. At the same time, more than 30 games corresponding to PlayStation VR2 will be launched together.

