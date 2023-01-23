Before PlayStation VR2 is about to be officially launched on February 22, Sony further announced an additional 13 game works corresponding to PlayStation VR2, so that players can experience more than 30 game works within one month of PlayStation VR2 launch.

However, the 13 games announced this time have already been launched on the PlayStation 5 platform, or have already supported PlayStation VR play, and players will be able to upgrade to support PlayStation VR2 for free or for a small fee.

The announced games include “Before Your Eyes”, “Kayak VR: Mirage”, “Pavlov VR”, “Puzzling Places”, “Song in the Smoke: Rekindled”, “Synth Riders: Remastered Edition”, “Thumper” , NFL Pro Era, What the Bat?, Rez Infinite, Tetris Effect: Connected, Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition, and The Last Clockwinder.

Games previously announced to support PlayStation VR2, such as “Romantic Tour 7” will allow players to upgrade for free. In addition to allowing players to integrate into the experience of “driving a car” through virtual reality, they will also play in two-player split-screen play. All modes have been added to support virtual reality play experience.

Currently, Sony has announced all games that support PlayStation VR2, as follows:

• 《After the Fall》 (Vertigo Games)

• 《Altair Breaker》 (Thirdverse)

• Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)

• 《Cities VR》 (Fast Travel Games)

• 《Cosmonious High》 (Owlchemy Labs)

• 《Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition》 (Survios, launch window)

• The Dark Pictures: Switchback (The Dark Pictures Anthology: ZigZag) (Supermassive, launch window)

• 《Demeo》 (Resolution Games)

• 《Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate》 (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

• 《Fantavision 202X》 (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

• Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)

• Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

• Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)

• Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

• 《Kayak VR: Mirage》 (Better Than Life)

• 《Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!》 (絆愛 — Touch the Beat!) (Gemdrops, Inc.)

• 《The Last Clockwinder》 (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

• 《The Light Brigade》 (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

• 《Moss 1 & 2 Remaster》 (Polyarc)

• 《NFL Pro Era》 (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade)

• No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)

• 《Pavlov VR》 (Vankrupt)

• 《Pistol Whip》 (Cloudhead, free upgrade)

• 《Puzzling Places》 (Realities.io, free upgrade)

• Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)

• 《Rez Infinite》 (Enhance)

• 《Song in the Smoke》 (17 Bit)

• 《Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition》 (ILMxLAB)

• 《Synth Riders》 (Kluge Interactive, free upgrade)

• 《The Tale of Onogoro》 (Amata K.K)

• 《Tentacular》 (Return)

• 《Tetris Effect: Connected》 (Enhance)

• 《Thumper》 (Drool LLC)

• 《The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution》 (Skydance, launch window)

• 《Vacation Simulator》 (Owlchemy Labs)

• 《What the Bat》 (Triband)

• 《Zenith: The Last City》 (Ramen VR, free upgrade)

