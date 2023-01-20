PlayStation

Before the official release on February 22, the lineup of games escorting the launch of PS VR2 has been further expanded. Sony announced today that 13 more games are confirmed to land on their next-generation VR devices, and the newly added works have all been launched on PS VR or other platforms. In this way, the number of games players can experience exceeds 30 within a month after the new hardware goes on sale. If more works are added in the future, Sony will also add them to the list and share them with players.

As can be seen from the official page, games already on PS VR such as “Tetris Effect: Connected”, “Rez Infinite”, and “Thumper” will be ported to the new product. Among them, users who own the PS4 / PS VR version of “Tetris Effect: Connected” and “Rez Infinite” can spend US$10 to upgrade to the PS5 / PS VR2 version. In addition, there are works such as “NFL Pro Era”, “What The Bat?”, “Puzzling Places”, and the VR mode that can be upgraded for free for players of “Romantic Tour 7” will definitely support all games except the two-player split-screen game formats (including online races), so that you can “experience the same track as in real life.”

