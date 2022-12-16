In addition to announcing that Resident Evil Village VR will be available as free DLC at PS VR2’s launch, Sony also revealed five other launch games for the upcoming VR headset, all from Japanese studios.

These games cover a wide range of genres and really showcase how the VR space often provides room for creativity and experimentation.

Fantasy Vision 202X – Remake of PS2 puzzle game from 2000

Altair Breaker – Multiplayer Sword Fighting Game

Onogoro Monogatari – A co-op action-adventure game set in feudal Japan

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! – Rhythm game based on popular virtual YouTuber

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternative – A seemingly elevated detective game straight out of Minority Report’s plot

All games will be released with PS VR2 on February 23, 2023.

Fantasy Vision 202X and Altair Breaker.