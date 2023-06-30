Home » Sony Announces International Release of Mocopi Motion Capture Tool for 3D Virtual Characters
Technology

Sony Announces International Release of Mocopi Motion Capture Tool for 3D Virtual Characters

by admin
Sony Announces International Release of Mocopi Motion Capture Tool for 3D Virtual Characters

Sony’s Mocopi motion capture tool, released at the end of last year, has gained popularity for its ability to easily capture body movements and transform them into 3D characters in the virtual world. The tool consists of six sensors that can be worn on the head, waist, hands, and ankles, and when paired with Xperia or other Android phones, it can instantly detect and record the user’s physical movements.

Many foreign media outlets have praised Mocopi as a tool developed by Sony to enter the metaverse, a virtual reality space where users can interact with each other and their surroundings. It is also being touted as a valuable asset for VTubers, a popular trend in Japan where creators appear as 3D virtual characters. With Mocopi, creators can more easily bring their virtual characters to life.

The design of Sony Mocopi resembles that of Apple’s AirTag tracker, making it lightweight and convenient to carry or wear. When it was released in Japan in January, local media and creators raved about its performance after trying it out.

However, for international consumers, getting their hands on Mocopi has been a bit challenging. The tool has only been sold in the Japanese market, forcing foreign consumers to rely on parallel imports or purchasing agents. In response to the demand, Sony has announced the launch of an international version of Mocopi. Starting from July 14th, the tool will be available in the United States at a price of $449, slightly more expensive than its Japanese counterpart.

With the international release of Mocopi, Sony aims to meet the growing demand for motion capture tools in the virtual reality and entertainment industries. Whether it be for professional use or for VTubers looking to enhance their virtual presence, Mocopi offers an accessible and user-friendly solution for capturing and presenting body movements in the virtual world.

See also  Rumor: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart could get a PC port - Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Source: gizmodo

You may also like

Learn to fail like the iPhone

Steam Summer Sale 2023 launched. Find bargains now!

Greentech Solar Startups boomen – 6 Mrd $...

Introducing Honor X50 5G: The ‘Peak of Ten...

European entrepreneurs criticize EU AI rules

Free streaming services: Stream films and series for...

Introducing the Razer Cobra Pro: A New Generation...

The Italian government to Musk and Zuckerberg: “Come...

What you should know about the manufacturer Anker

Forza Horizon 5 Officially Confirms Barbie Cars and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy