Sony Announces International Release of Mocopi Motion Capture Tool for 3D Virtual Characters

Sony’s Mocopi motion capture tool, released at the end of last year, has gained popularity for its ability to easily capture body movements and transform them into 3D characters in the virtual world. The tool consists of six sensors that can be worn on the head, waist, hands, and ankles, and when paired with Xperia or other Android phones, it can instantly detect and record the user’s physical movements.

Many foreign media outlets have praised Mocopi as a tool developed by Sony to enter the metaverse, a virtual reality space where users can interact with each other and their surroundings. It is also being touted as a valuable asset for VTubers, a popular trend in Japan where creators appear as 3D virtual characters. With Mocopi, creators can more easily bring their virtual characters to life.

The design of Sony Mocopi resembles that of Apple’s AirTag tracker, making it lightweight and convenient to carry or wear. When it was released in Japan in January, local media and creators raved about its performance after trying it out.

However, for international consumers, getting their hands on Mocopi has been a bit challenging. The tool has only been sold in the Japanese market, forcing foreign consumers to rely on parallel imports or purchasing agents. In response to the demand, Sony has announced the launch of an international version of Mocopi. Starting from July 14th, the tool will be available in the United States at a price of $449, slightly more expensive than its Japanese counterpart.

With the international release of Mocopi, Sony aims to meet the growing demand for motion capture tools in the virtual reality and entertainment industries. Whether it be for professional use or for VTubers looking to enhance their virtual presence, Mocopi offers an accessible and user-friendly solution for capturing and presenting body movements in the virtual world.

