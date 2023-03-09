Sony Electronics launches two new scalable series of its award-winning premium Crystal LED displays. The bright and rich BH-series (ZRD-BH12D and ZRD-BH15D) and the immersive CH-series (ZRD-CH12D and ZRD-CH15D) are designed for corporate, retail environments and screening rooms. Both series will be available in pixel pitches of P1.2mm and P1.5mm and offer the exceptional picture quality and accurate colors associated with Crystal LED, as well as improved installation flexibility and power consumption, all at a lower cost .

The BH-series offers high brightness and a wide color gamut while the CH-series offers unprecedented black levels while offering customers versatile new options tailored to their needs, their applications and their budget.

“Our Crystal LED displays continue to set the standard,” said Damien Weissenburger, Head of Professional Display & Solutions Europe. “Through the launch of the BH-series and CH-series, we have made Crystal LED more accessible by offering our customers cost-effective options that inherit premium image quality, similar size and reliability as well as improved installation flexibility.”

Sony’s Crystal LED technology is based on unprecedented image quality. The BH-series features a brightness of 1,700 nits, which is more than double that of other high-end LED displays, while the CH-series offers 1,300 nits and a black level value that measures approximately 1/10th of a display Competitive LEDs.

Crystal LED image processor X1TM displays enhance content to ensure smooth, sharp and accurate images as well as clear gradation without blurring in moving images. This is a result of the features built into the processor: 22-bit SBM, Reality Creation and MotionflowTM.

As a modular solution it allows customers to choose the size and resolution of the display. The BH- and CH-series feature superfine LEDs and a unique coating, to achieve a wide viewing angle without unnatural color shift. The new models are pre-assembled and calibrated to provide a uniform appearance. A future firmware update will offer further uniformity through automatic color adjustment.

With installation flexibility in mind, the new series cabinets are 10% lighter and thinner than the current model, making them even easier to integrate. Additionally, they use a dedicated display controller, ZRCT-300.

Reduced on-site assembly of components results in reduced installation time; therefore, installation will be 20% faster than older models. With the use of high efficiency LED chips, consumption is reduced by approximately 25%. In addition, maintenance can be performed from the front of the display, allowing it to be used in a variety of situations.

The BH- and CH-series Crystal LED will be available in spring 2023.