So far, few of Sony’s PlayStation 5 games have been exclusive to the console, but have also been released for the PlayStation 4. While that’s good news for those who haven’t upgraded yet, others believe it will drag PlayStation 5 games down when they can’t be fully optimized for the console, since they also need to run on 2013 hardware.

Regardless of which side you support, it seems that the former is currently winning. God of War: Ragnarök is set to launch on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 next month, and judging from Axios’ interview with PlaySt studio head Hermen Hulst, Sony will continue this practice on a case-by-case basis:

“We certainly don’t want to forget the millions of active players on PS4, and we want to make sure there are great games for them as well. We’re evaluating them on a case-by-case basis.

What do you think of it? Should Sony continue making games with one foot in the previous generation and one foot in the current generation, or should it focus on optimizing for the PlayStation 5?

