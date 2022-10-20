Home Technology Sony blocks Call of Duty from appearing on Game Pass – Gamereactor
Technology

Sony blocks Call of Duty from appearing on Game Pass – Gamereactor

by admin
Sony blocks Call of Duty from appearing on Game Pass – Gamereactor

There’s been a flurry of activity surrounding Microsoft’s Activision-Blizzard deal, most notably Sony, which has expressed concerns about the studio’s future games and whether they’ll come to the PlayStation. However, in a report published when the CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) reviewed the deal, it was Sony’s own responsibility to prevent Call of Duty from being available on Xbox. Well, anyway, Game Pass.

That’s because of a previous pact between Activision and Sony, which could ultimately mean it’s a few years before any Call of Duty games launch on Game Pass.

“The agreement between Activision Blizzard and Sony includes limiting Activision Blizzard’s ability to put Call of Duty games on Game Pass for several years”

Sad to say the least, for all Game Pass subscribers, we don’t see how the money brings more entertainment to PlayStation gamers in this way. The CMA has yet to make any decision on the entire deal, which is expected to take a long time to resolve.

How do you see the current situation?

Thanks Vios

See also  Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: When is the folding screen ripe?

You may also like

Science, the Festival of Languages ​​in Genoa. 25,000...

The Steam version of “The New This Wonderful...

Amazon, the first criminal complaint in Italy against...

A new generation of Apple TV 4K debuts,...

Amazon, criminal complaint against companies that publish fake...

[Adobe MAX]Image editing enhances cloud + collaboration with...

Apple Music and Mercedes-Benz Bring Premium Immersive ‘Spatial...

SONY INZONE H3 H7 H9 gaming headset out...

3DMark DLSS functional test project officially supports NVIDIA...

“Mario + Crazy Rabbit Hope Star” is now...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy