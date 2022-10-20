There’s been a flurry of activity surrounding Microsoft’s Activision-Blizzard deal, most notably Sony, which has expressed concerns about the studio’s future games and whether they’ll come to the PlayStation. However, in a report published when the CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) reviewed the deal, it was Sony’s own responsibility to prevent Call of Duty from being available on Xbox. Well, anyway, Game Pass.

That’s because of a previous pact between Activision and Sony, which could ultimately mean it’s a few years before any Call of Duty games launch on Game Pass.

“The agreement between Activision Blizzard and Sony includes limiting Activision Blizzard’s ability to put Call of Duty games on Game Pass for several years”。

Sad to say the least, for all Game Pass subscribers, we don’t see how the money brings more entertainment to PlayStation gamers in this way. The CMA has yet to make any decision on the entire deal, which is expected to take a long time to resolve.

