news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

news-main-body”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

There’s been a flurry of activity surrounding Microsoft’s deal with Activision Blizzard, most notably Sony, who has expressed concern about the studio’s future games and whether they’ll come to the PlayStation. However, in a report released as part of the CMA’s (Competition and Markets Authority) review of the deal, Sony itself is responsible for preventing Call of Duty from being available on Xbox. Well, Game Pass anyway.

That’s because Activision and Sony previously struck a deal that could mean it could be years, years before any Call of Duty games are available on Game Pass.

“The agreement between Activision Blizzard and Sony includes restrictions on Activision Blizzard’s ability to place Call of Duty titles on Game Pass for years”。

Sad to say the least for all Game Pass subscribers, we don’t see how the money spent in this way can bring more entertainment to PlayStation gamers. The CMA has yet to make any decision on the entire deal, which is expected to take a long time to resolve.

How do you see the current situation?

Thanks Vios

This article and pictures are used with permission from Gamereactor, the original text is published here