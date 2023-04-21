Home » Sony buys already close Firewalk studio
Technology

Sony buys already close Firewalk studio

by admin
Sony buys already close Firewalk studio

Sony Interactive Entertainment Firewalk

In 2021, Sony Interactive Entertainment signed an agreement with Firewalk Studios to develop an original first-person multiplayer online game for PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. The cooperation between the two parties is obviously very smooth, so that Sony has now simply made a decision to acquire, directly making Firewalk its 20th first-party studio.

“Firewalk has a talented creative team behind some of the gaming industry’s biggest names, and members are already hard at work developing their first original AAA multiplayer game for PlayStation. Firewalk’s innovative approach to connecting storylines and the pursuit of high-quality games have always exceeded our expectations.” said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. Players offer something really special.”

After officially coming under the umbrella of PlayStation, Firewalk will continue to be run by the studio’s existing management team. As for the new games they’re working on for Sony, more information won’t be announced until later.

See also  Feather weight 266g! CORSAIR – HS55 WIRELESS CORE Wireless Gaming Headset Unboxing

You may also like

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Student Guide: Strategic...

The Importance of Software Architecture: Best Practices and...

Minato PS Plus upgrade in April, premium new...

Bike computer on offer: Save 30 percent at...

Anker 737 (PowerCore 24K) power bank in the...

Sony acquires already close Firewalk studio – Engadget...

Peach PA105 buy cheap from 10.99€ (04/2023)

Just use it as a computer screen! $3,000...

“Love is blind”: criticism of Netflix because of...

New Generation Rainbow LIAN LI Strimer Plus V2...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy