The new wireless controller DualSense Edge recently announced during Gamescom 2022, Sony earlier confirmed that it will be available for pre-orders starting from October 25 at a price of $199.99 and 29,980 yen, and the official shipping time will be on January 26, 2023. It will be launched in the global market at that time.

However, Sony has not announced the price in Taiwan for the time being, and it is expected to be announced in the future.

The DualSense Edge is very similar to the previously launched DualSense. The main difference is the addition of two additional sets of function keys at the bottom, and it adopts a removable design. At the same time, the controller can record 5 sets of customized setting data. The connection port is the same as the charging interface, using USB-C, and a set of carrying boxes and USB charging accessories are attached. The controller is also in black and white color.

In the analog joystick part, DualSense Edge will provide standard, high, and low three specifications of accessories exchange, and the additional function keys at the bottom can also be replaced with dome or trigger buttons. Others include analog joystick sensitivity, trigger button travel , and the controllable angle can be fine-tuned according to the needs of use.

The controller can store up to 5 sets of configuration files, which is convenient to switch between different game usage needs.

In addition, the DualSense Edge is designed with a woven material-coated USB-C cable to avoid interference such as cable entanglement during operation, and the storage box also adds an extra hole design, so that the controller can still be connected through an external power supply when it is stored. Charge.