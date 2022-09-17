Home Technology Sony confirms PlayStation VR 2 won’t be directly compatible to play PlayStation VR games
Sony confirms PlayStation VR 2 won't be directly compatible to play PlayStation VR games

Sony confirms PlayStation VR 2 won’t be directly compatible to play PlayStation VR games

After showing the actual appearance of PlayStation VR 2 at this year’s Tokyo Game Show, Sony confirmed in a related note that PlayStation VR 2 will not be able to use PlayStation VR game content.

The reason for the incompatibility between the two content is that PlayStation VR 2 adopts a new design, which includes tracking user dynamics through internal and external lenses, supporting eye perspective tracking, and also supporting 3D haptics and sound effects. The actual playing experience is completely different from PlayStation VR. .

Sony emphasizes that PlayStation VR 2 will provide a very different virtual reality gaming experience.

However, porting PlayStation VR game content to PlayStation VR 2 should not be a big problem in theory, but it mainly depends on the developer’s wishes.

PlayStation VR 2 will launch in early 2023, when it will be sold with more than 20 virtual reality games.

During the Tokyo Game Show, Sony showcased the effects of PlayStation VR 2 play and interactive experience through games such as Horizon, Evil Castle, Dead Road and Star Wars.

