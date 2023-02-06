According to the latest news officially released by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), the PlayStation Plus Collection service of its subscription platform will be officially terminated in three months. From May 9th of this year, subscribers to the new integrated PlayStation Plus platform will not be able to get the 19 free games provided by the service, but all subscribers can still redeem and receive these game titles until that deadline, And unlimited play while your PlayStation Plus membership is active.

The PlayStation Plus Collection includes a large collection of classic games from the PlayStation 4 console, giving PlayStation 5 players who subscribe to the PlayStation Plus service the opportunity to revisit or play them for the first time on the new console.

Just recently, Sony officially confirmed that the PlayStation 5 console has recently set the best single-season sales performance since its launch, with a sales volume of 7.1 million units in the three months before December 31, 2022, making this console The total global shipments of the iPhone came to 32 million units. This means that the total sales of PS5 consoles in the first three quarters of the fiscal year 2022 have reached 12.8 million units, an increase of 34% compared to the same period last year, making it the best financial year for sales.

On the other hand, when the PlayStation Plus Collection was first launched, the service originally included 10 Sony games and 10 third-party games for a total of 20 games. May left the service’s lineup of games. Other titles include God of War, Fallout 4, Mortal Kombat, Uncharted 4, Rajette & Clark, Days Gone, Until Dawn, Detroit : Become Human, Battlefield 1, Infamous: The Second Son, Batman: Arkham Knight, The Man-Eating Vulture, The Last of Us: Remastered, Evil Castle 7″, “Bloodborne” and “Monster Hunter: World“. This service was initially launched simultaneously with the launch of the PS5 console at the end of 2020, and was only available to players of this console.

Just after the service went live, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said in an interview with GQ magazine that he hadn’t decided whether to add more titles to the PlayStation Plus Collection service lineup.

“Well, we still have to observe the reaction of global players to the Plus Collection lineup. You know, see which games they will play and how long they will spend playing, and then we will make other follow-up decisions .We think this has the potential to be a great user buying tool. Basically, if you haven’t played the PS4 console, but you choose to buy a PS5, this service can be said to have bought a PS4 at the same time. Isn’t it?”

In addition, Jim Ryan also stated at the time that a subscription model similar to Xbox Game Pass is “not logical” for Sony’s own game lineup, after all, these games have extremely expensive development costs. As for the PlayStation Plus service itself, even though the Plus Collection lineup will officially end in 3 months, Sony will continue to provide monthly free games for subscribers, and this month’s game lineup includes “OlliOlli” World“, “Mafia: Definitive Edition”, “Mafia: Game Edition”, and “Destiny 2: Beyond the Light”.

