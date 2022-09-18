PS VR2

For PS VR2, which will debut early next year, Sony took advantage of the opportunity of the Tokyo Game Show to give more details. Officials have now confirmed that in order to “bring players a true next-generation VR experience,” the PS VR2 will not be compatible with PS VR games. “PS VR2 has many more advanced features, such as controllers with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, inside-out tracking, eye tracking, 3D audio, 4K HDR, and more. These all mean the development of PS VR2 titles It’s very different from the original PS VR,” said Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of PlayStation Platform Experience.

In other words, if you want to experience PS VR works on the new platform, you have to see if the developer will release another PS VR2 version (for example, “No Man’s Sky” will confirm that there will be). The reason for Sony’s decision not to support backwards may be related to the difference in tracking technology used in the two generations of devices. The original PS VR used a camera-based and ray-tracing solution, while the new generation relies on infrared LEDs in the controller. .