After successively bringing a number of games that were originally only released on the PlayStation platform to the PC, Sony once again announced that “LittleBig Planet” will be brought to the PC platform. It is expected to be launched on Steam and Epic Games Store on October 27, but it has not yet been announced selling price.

The PC version of LittleBigPlanet will be based on Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which will launch with PlayStation 5 in November 2020, and will add 4K 120fps, 21:9 display ratio, and variable update rate, and even supports NVIDIA DLSS deep learning ultra-high sampling technology.

However, it is only confirmed that it will be launched on Steam, Epic Games Store, and is expected to be officially launched on October 27, but the specific price has not yet been confirmed.

In addition to “LittleBig Planet”, Sony has also confirmed that it will launch more games that were originally only released on the PlayStation platform on the PC platform, currently including “Horizon: Expect Dawn”, “Marvel Spider-Man Remake”, “Uncharted Adventure: Games such as Rogue Legends Collection and God of War have also been launched on the PC platform.

