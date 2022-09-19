existPlayStation BlogOn the show, Senior Vice President of Platform ExperienceHideaki NishinoconfirmationPSVR2incompatiblePSVR1game becausePSVR2The design “is to present a truly next-generationVRexperience”.”PSVR2Featuring more advanced features like new controllers with haptic feedback and self-adjusting triggers, inside and outside tracking in headsets, eye tracking,3Daudio, etc.

“So that means developingPSVR 2requires aPSVRCompletely different approach. “

PSVRGame cannot be ported toPSVR 2There doesn’t seem to be any technical reason for this, but how many developers are willing toPSVR1game ported toPSVRabove is still unknown.

PlayStation VR 2planned in2023On sale at the beginning of the year.SONYsaid earlier this year that they werePlayStationVR 2The starter is ready20Multiple games.