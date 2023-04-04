Easy to carry, compact in design – and not even that expensive: Sony’s latest in-ear headphones are a serious alternative to Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Sony WF-C700N introduced: in-ears for beginners

The new model WF-C700N According to Sony, it is “ideal for anyone who wants to use noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for the first time”. Above all, the price should provide an explanation for this statement, because it is included 129,99 Euro (RRP) in the middle.

WF-C700N: Compact in design and amazingly durable (Image source: Sony)



Sony WF-C700N The price may be higher now. Price as of 04/04/2023 01:43

Technically, a lot is offered, above all Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), which electronically filters out annoying ambient noise. The WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones (see Amazon) show that high expectations can be placed on the Sony brand in this area, which are amazingly quiet here. The Battery life is a good 7.5 hours per charge with ANC. Without noise suppression, even 10 hours should be possible.

The headphones come in lavender (seen here), goji black, elderberry white, and sage green color variants. (Image source: Sony)



An important point is the compact designwho dem wearing comfort accommodates: At only 4.6 grams per earphone, the WF-C700N are quite light. For comparison: The top model Sony WF-1000XM4 (see Amazon) weighs around 7 grams per earphone and is also significantly larger in volume.

Sony WF-C700N: Bluetooth Multipoint will be delivered via update

WF-C700N (Image source: Sony)



Sony WF-C700N The price may be higher now. Price as of 4/4/2023 1:49 am

The headphones can be Multipoint Bluetooth connect to two devices (e.g. mobile phone, laptop) so that you can switch on the fly (e.g. with incoming calls) without having to pair them again. However, this feature requires a firmware update, which according to Sony will not be available until “summer 2023”.

The new product from the long-established manufacturer from Japan has to compete with strong Asian competitors from Anker (e.g. Soundcore Liberty 4) and Samsung (e.g. Galaxy Buds2) in a highly competitive price range. But one thing has already been achieved: The Sony WF-C700N undercuts the cheapest AirPods from Apple (2nd generation, 159 euros) in terms of price – and they don’t even have noise canceling to offer.

GIGA recommends Headphone purchase advice at GIGA

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.