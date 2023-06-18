Sony executives confirmed that PlayStation still has no plans to follow the example of Xbox Game Pass and let the first masterpiece be on the subscription platform at the same time

Xbox Game Pass, known as Netflix in the game world, allows players to play all games on the platform on the Xbox console, PC or using cloud technology for a certain monthly fee. Amazingly, except for some popular In addition to popular games, Microsoft will also let some key masterpieces developed by its own Xbox Game Studios appear on this platform immediately on the first day of listing, and such games have often become the focus of Xbox game conferences in recent years. Because of this, in recent years, more and more players have begun to wonder whether Sony PlayStation, the biggest competitor, will follow suit on its own PS Plus platform. However, players who hold such expectations may be disappointed .

In an interview with the “GI.biz” website, Sony Vice President and President of the Global Subscription Division Nick Maguire hinted that Sony currently has no plans to replicate Game Pass’s strategy for the distribution of its exclusive games, even if the PS5 exclusive The game has been fully raised to $70, but at the same time, the executive also hinted that the PlayStation team is testing cloud play for this console.

Sony said that they will not let their game masterpieces appear on its PS Plus platform immediately on the first day of listing, but will be released on this subscription platform after a full year of listing like “Horizon: Forbidden West”.

“We’re happy with our current strategy. Bringing a game to the platform late in its lifecycle means we can reach more consumers 12, 18 or 24 months after launch. We’re seeing There are still a lot of consumers who are excited about these games and are invested in them. For us, this has worked. In rare cases, there will also be investment opportunities for some first-timers on the platform, such as “Stary” That, and we’ll take that opportunity when it comes along. But it’s still been an effective strategy for us to get those big titles out first on platforms other than subscription services, and we’re going to maintain that strategy going forward. ,” said Nick Maguire

As Nick Maguire said, Sony did let the cyberpunk-style cat indie adventure game “Stary” land on the newly integrated PlayStation Plus platform on the day of its launch last July, but this seems to be a rather rare one. special case. Compared with the number of games that the Xbox Game Pass platform is currently able to play on the first day of listing, it is even more obvious. Just at the Xbox Showcase held earlier this week, Microsoft once again disclosed that a large number of games will adopt this strategy. The game lineup, in addition to “Avowed”, “Fable” and Bethesda’s new work “Starry Sky” and other new works of the family, such as “Persona 3 Remake”, “Persona 5 Strategy Edition”, “City Skylines” 2″, “Guojin God: The Way of the Goddess” and “Pay Day 3” and other works from other manufacturers will also be on the XGP platform on the first day of listing.

Just as Sony confirmed that it still has no plans to let its masterpieces appear on the PS Plus platform immediately when it goes on sale, the direct purchase price of the game has gradually become another issue that worries players. For now, more and more manufacturers are starting to increase the price of their games from the well-established $60 to $70. Even Nintendo’s annual masterpiece “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” has adopted such a new price, even though they have repeatedly emphasized that this is just a special case and will not become a new price for every game in the future.