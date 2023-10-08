Sony Expands Bravia Core Service to PlayStation, Offering 100 Sony Pictures Movies to Subscribers

Sony Brings Bravia Core Service to PlayStation Platform as Sony Pictures Core

October 8, 2023 12:46 by Lianhe News Network – Yang Youzhao

In an exciting move, Sony has announced that it is bringing its popular Bravia Core service to the PlayStation platform. The service, previously available on BRAVIA brand TVs and Xperia series mobile phones, will now be known as Sony Pictures Core on PlayStation. This announcement means that users who subscribe to PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Deluxe services can enjoy the service without any additional payment.

Sony Pictures Core offers access to a vast library of 100 Sony Pictures movies. Some of the currently available movies include “Loop Killer” and “Kingsword: Final Fantasy,” along with popular animation works from Crunchyroll.

But that’s not all. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will also be able to purchase Sony Pictures movies directly through the Sony Pictures Core service. As an example, users who pre-purchase “Gran Turismo” will receive additional in-game points for “Sports Roadster 7.”

Sony has been expanding its reach by adapting game content into movies, albums, and other works. This latest move of combining game services with its film and television content is seen as a strategic move to tap into market development opportunities.

As part of this launch, Sony has also announced that the Bravia Core service provided on BRAVIA brand TVs and Xperia series mobile phones will be renamed to Sony Pictures Core from 2024.

However, it’s worth noting that the currently launched Sony Pictures Core service on the PlayStation platform does not include Pure Stream streaming, a feature originally provided by the Bravia Core service. The existing PlayStation platform version lacks support for the 80Mbps streaming playback speed and even fails to provide image quality setting options.

