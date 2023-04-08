The direction of the Activision Blizzard acquisition investigation that has shocked the game industry, seems to be due to Microsoft’s high sincerity and low profile, which gradually makes the governments of various countries dispel their views on the monopoly market. Seeing such a wind direction, Sony finally couldn’t help jumping out and pointing out the key points. First of all, I am very unreasonable and surprised by the current situation, saying that the current benchmark used by regulators to evaluate the value of this acquisition has seriously underestimated the value of “Decisive Moment” to Microsoft when the Xbox series became exclusive. Read on for Sony’s report on the fear that Microsoft’s takeover of Call of Duty will only give PS gamers a downgraded version of the game.



Sony fears Microsoft’s takeover of Call of Duty will only give PlayStation players a downgrade

The heart of defense is indispensable, not to mention the commercial competition of intrigues. However, the direction of the Activision Blizzard acquisition investigation that has shaken the game industry seems to be due to Microsoft’s super high sincerity and super low profile (see more: Microsoft publicly admits that the battle between Xbox and PS as the most powerful console is a foregone conclusion, but it is widely speculated Microsoft’s admission of defeat is just a strategy of mourning soldiers), which has gradually made governments of various countries resolve their views on monopolizing the market.

Seeing such a wind direction, Sony finally couldn’t help jumping out and pointing out the key points. First of all, I am very unreasonable and surprised by the current situation, saying that the current benchmark used by regulators to evaluate the value of this acquisition has seriously underestimated the value of “Decisive Moment” to Microsoft when the Xbox series became exclusive.

That is to say, since Microsoft has already made so many guaranteed actions. You may instead feel that Sony may be worrying too much. Sony, however, believes that Microsoft can make a big difference simply by not letting the game perform as well as it can. Like not taking advantage of PlayStation’s unique advantages such as the special features of the PS5 controller. Even including performance, game quality, price difference, delayed release time, or game subscriptions that are only exclusive to Game Pass. Basically there is a lot of room for manipulation that can be done after the Microsoft acquisition.

Sony believes that since the Xbox and PlayStation are currently in such a close competition, it believes that when the acquisition does complete, it is difficult to believe that Microsoft will not reduce the PlayStation version of the experience to benefit itself. It is mentioned that as long as a similar situation occurs, the result in the long run will be no different from the result of the game directly excluding the PlayStation platform.

SIE CEO Jim Ryan also said harshly at the CMA hearing that such a development would “seriously damage our reputation” causing players to leave and causing knock-on effects that would cause irreparable damage to the business. In short, even if the CMA seems to think that even if Microsoft may make some small moves, it should not have much impact on the competition between PS and Xbox. But obviously from Sony’s point of view, it feels that there is too much room for manipulation after the acquisition, and I hope that everyone will not underestimate the possible impact of this.

In short, the detailed conclusion should be officially seen by the end of this month. And whether the CMA’s decision will have indicative significance will lead to a change in the direction of the wind. Or Sony’s series of propaganda has the opportunity to really prevent the success of this acquisition or more conditions must be attached. I believe we can see the reaction of the game market in the near future.

