As of October 23, PlayStation 5 has sold 2 million units in Japan, according to VGC. You might think that’s a lot of numbers, but compared to Sony’s previous consoles, their latest consoles hit those numbers a lot slower. In 101 weeks, the console 5 sold 90 weeks of the PlayStation 4, while the PlayStation 3 only sold 73 weeks. But at the same time, the numbers don’t really show it fairly, because after all, the PlayStation 5 has been chronically in short supply in the shadow of the pandemic, and not only that, it’s also Sony’s most expensive console.

As if that wasn’t enough, Japan is also plagued by scalpers like the rest of the world, buying consoles and then reselling them at more expensive prices.

In Japan, where Nintendo’s consoles, as usual, dominated the market, the Nintendo Switch sold a whopping 25 million units through June. We can compare this to the PlayStation 5 selling 2 million units in the UK in 98 weeks, which is exactly the same amount of time it took the PlayStation 3. As of June, PlayStation 5 has sold 21.7 million consoles worldwide.

Have you bought a console 5 yet?