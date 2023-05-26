Sony Interactive Entertainment will release handheld and remote-operated PS5 games within this year | Nippon.com

Newsfrom Japan

[Kyodo News Agency, May 26]Sony Interactive Entertainment, a subsidiary of Sony Group, announced on the 25th that it will release the portable handheld “Project Q” that can remotely control the home game console “PlayStation (PS) 5” within this year. The games installed in PS5 can be streamed and played through Wi-Fi, providing users with new ways to play games. The new model has an 8-inch screen installed between the arrow keys controlled by the left hand and the action buttons controlled by the right hand, allowing users to play games even when they are not in front of the TV. Details will be announced at a later date. President Jim Ryan said in a video released: “We promise to provide customers with a surprising and enjoyable experience.” PS5 sales will reach 19.1 million units in fiscal year 2022 (April 2022 to March 2023), a new high, Parts supply shortages that had previously weighed on production were resolved. In fiscal year 2023, it strives to sell 25 million units, ranking first among all PSs. (over)

