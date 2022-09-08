Home Technology Sony interprets PlayStation VR2 with “Firewall Ultra” to correspond to the gaming experience
Technology

Sony interprets PlayStation VR2 with “Firewall Ultra” to correspond to the gaming experience

by admin
Sony interprets PlayStation VR2 with “Firewall Ultra” to correspond to the gaming experience

After releasing a lot of PlayStation VR2 information, Sony created a new work “Firewall Ultra” through First Contact Entertainment earlier, explaining that PlayStation VR2 can correspond to the game experience.

Sony interprets PlayStation VR2 with “Firewall Ultra” to correspond to the gaming experience

First Contact Entertainment, which has created the virtual reality first-person shooter “Firewall Zero Hour” in the past, has created “Firewall Ultra” this time, which is also a first-person multiplayer shooter and is designed for PlayStation VR2.

The story time of “Firewall Ultra” is set 5 years after “Firewall Zero Hour”, and the familiar mercenaries and scenes have been improved. Because the PlayStation VR2 can render in 4K HDR, First Contact Entertainment has completely reworked all character models, and the map has been completely overhauled, adding new areas and different textures.

In addition, Firewall Ultra uses PlayStation VR2 Sense technology for new features, such as eye tracking, allowing players to intuitively switch weapons and open the game display panel through the built-in camera of the PlayStation VR2 headset.

More Mashdigi.com coverage:

Out of the box / replaced with a large touch screen, the operation becomes more intuitive Insta360 X3

Bose Introduces QuietComfort Earbuds II, Second-Generation In-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

AMD Announces New Mobile Processor Nomenclature, Simultaneously Reveals 2023 Product Blueprint

See also  13th Gen Intel Core Raptor Lake processor specs out! i9-13900K up to 5.8GHz Turbo and 253W

You may also like

How is it possible that Facebook allows live...

HTC Introduces VIVE Focus 3 with Expression Detection...

IPhone 14: why the eSIM is a revolution...

Xbox will get a new dashboard and menu...

Crowdfunding and partnership: Lokky doubles up on tailor-made...

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet’s Titanic Crab Clough has been revealed...

IPhone 14: why the eSIM is a revolution...

Call of Duty Next: How to watch a...

Why Berlusconi on TikTok did not “break all...

Destiny 2: K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector Location...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy