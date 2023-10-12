Sony Introduces Cloud Streaming for PlayStation 5 Games to Compete with Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass

Sony Announces Cloud Streaming for PlayStation Plus Premium Subscribers

In a bid to compete with Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, Sony has unveiled plans to offer cloud streaming for selected PlayStation 5 (PS5) games to members of its PlayStation Plus Premium service. This new feature will eliminate the need to download games in advance, allowing players to dive straight into gaming action.

The service, set to launch in the coming weeks, will provide subscribers with access to hundreds of PS5 games, including popular titles such as “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales”, “Horizon West”, “Ghost of Tsushima”, “Mortal Kombat 11”, and “Saints Row IV”. It will also enable users to test out upcoming games like “Hogwarts Legacy”, “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”, and “The Callisto Protocol”.

Additionally, subscribers will be able to stream games they have already purchased, as well as enjoy selected free games such as “Castle of Evil 4”, “Island of the Dead 2”, “Genshin Impact”, and “Fortress Heroes”. The cloud streaming feature will support 4K resolution, 60fps display stability, and SDR/HDR display effects. However, a minimum network bandwidth of 38Mbps will be required. The audio output will support either 5.1 or 7.1 channels, along with Sony’s advanced Tempest 3D Audiotech sound technology. Users will also have the ability to capture screenshots and record up to three minutes of video footage during gameplay.

It’s important to note that this cloud streaming service is currently exclusive to the PS5 console. However, Sony has hinted at the possibility of expanding its availability to other devices in the future, including the upcoming handheld device known as PlayStation Portal. At present, it is not compatible with mobile phones or tablets.

The streaming game function within the PlayStation Plus Premium service is expected to debut in the Japanese market on October 17th, followed by Europe on October 23rd. North American players will have access to the feature starting October 30th.

In related news, Sony has integrated the Bravia Core service, originally available on BRAVIA brand TVs and Xperia series mobile phones, into the PlayStation platform. The service, renamed Sony Pictures Core, allows subscribers of PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Deluxe to enjoy 100 Sony Pictures movie content at no extra cost.

With the introduction of cloud streaming, Sony aims to enhance the gaming experience for its PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, providing an alternative to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass with a vast library of games at their fingertips. Gamers can look forward to a more convenient, accessible, and immersive gaming future on the PlayStation platform.

