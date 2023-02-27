Sony today announced the launch of two new wireless headphones, which will pack Sony’s acclaimed audio technologies into two different formats: around-the-ear for the WH-CH720N model and over-the-ear for the WH-CH520 model.

The WH-CH720N wireless over-ear headphones integrate Dual Noise Sensor technology and Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 chip for noise cancellation. Two features which, together with the lightweight design and 35 hours of maximum battery life, are ideal for listening to music for hours without annoying external interference.

The WH-CH520 wireless on-ear headphones are the perfect model to wear all day: ultra-comfortable, optimized for calls and with a battery that can last up to 50 hours. The style is no less, as confirmed by the varied selection of colors to choose from: black, blue, white and beige.

Both models make use of the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) system to preserve the sound quality intended by the artist and a Multipoint connection to facilitate connection between devices.

Sony’s WH-CH720N over-ear headphones combine the Integrated Processor V1 chip with Dual Noise Sensor technology to ensure advanced noise canceling performance and leave more room for songs and less background noise, especially in crowded environments such as airplanes or bars.

The Integrated Processor V1 helps cancel out external hum, with minimal processing delay that translates into immediate and effective action. Furthermore, in each pavilion of the WH-CH720N model there are two microphones which, added to the Dual Noise Sensor technology, detect ambient sounds and block them, to transmit only what really matters: music.

The Sony | app Headphones Connect lets you adjust the amount of ambient noise to one of 20 different levels.

With the WH-CH720N headphones, the music never ends. Designed to be worn comfortably for hours on end, the on-ear design is ergonomically shaped and weighs just 192g, making it Sony’s lightest wireless noise canceling headband headset. The synthetic leather and urethane earpads are contoured to an optimal shape and size, ensuring an excellent fit. The battery lasts up to 35 hours with the noise canceling function turned on – enough to keep you listening day or night.

The WH-CH520 model has also been designed with everyday use in mind. The 50-hour autonomy allows you to listen to music for over a day without interruptions and without the worry of running out of battery. The padded, adjustable headband connects two soft, supra-aural earpads, resulting in a lightweight design that’s synonymous with lasting comfort.

Natural vocals, crystal clear notes and calibrated tuning are standard with the WH-CH720N and WH-CH520, which rely on Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) technology to reproduce every sound with a quality that lives up to the artist’s intentions. During compression, music files lose those high frequencies that give songs nuance and intensity. Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine faithfully restores them to produce an effect nearly identical to the original recording.

With the WH-CH720N, the experience becomes even more authentic, enriched by the virtually distortion-free detail returned by the Integrated Processor V1 chip. Sound calibration relies on a perfect balance of high and low frequencies to reproduce clear and natural voices.

The WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 headphones are perfect for any musical genre, thanks to the equalizer in the Sony | Headphones Connect which allows you to customize the sound. You can choose from several settings to adapt the sound quality to the type of music you’re listening to, and even create and save your own personal settings.

The enhanced technologies of the WH-CH720N revolutionize the quality of calls. Beamforming microphones with Precise Voice Pickup technology are strategically placed to pick up the user’s voice with extreme clarity and precision in different contexts. And they’re also wrapped in a newly developed Wind Noise Reduction structure that dampens the effect of air and wind to hear music and conversations clearly, without interruption.

Thinking of online lessons or business calls, where practicality matters as much as sound quality, the WH-CH520 model also offers a hands-free function: just press one of the buttons on the earcups to answer calls, without having to take the phone out of your pocket. The built-in high-performance microphones and noise canceling filter out excessive ambient sounds during phone calls so that people’s voices always come first, even when there’s confusion.

Both models are equipped with Multipoint connection, convenient management buttons and voice commands. And with Swift Pair and Fast Pair, it’s a breeze to pair the WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 with other devices, just as you’d expect from two headphones for everyday use.

Sony has created these headphones without losing sight of any aspect related to sustainability. The packaging of the WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 is made without plastic and according to low-toxic design principles, in line with Sony’s “Road to Zero” environmental strategy. Both models also contain recycled plastic.

The WH-CH720N headphones will be available in black, blue and white from March 2023.

The WH-CH520 headphones will be available in black, blue, white and beige from March 2023.