Today, I am going to unpack the new gaming headset from SONY. The evolution of headsets has been more than 60 years old. As an electronic product giant, SONY’s first commercialized headset was also released in 1979. The forerunner of SONY, and since Xiaobian started the first entry-level monitor earphone 7506, he has embarked on the road of no return for SONY earphones. Whether it’s the SONY WI-XB400 sports earphones or the SONY WF-1000XM4 Bluetooth active noise cancelling true wireless earphones that I just bought a while ago, SONY’s powerful software support and 40 years of experience in making earphones make the editor trust SONY products Feeling greatly increased. And now SONY is preparing to enter the e-sports market in a big way with the INZONE series, how can I teach people not to look forward to it.

(H3.H7.H9 from left to right)

This time, the editor got a total of three models: SONY INZONE H3.H7.H9. The overall color matching of the three earphones is a matte white exterior painted with a black leather lining, which is very simple and technological. In addition, it is a perfect match with PS5.

( Welcome to PS5 as a headphone stand )

The first is H3, which is aimed at the affordable gaming group, and it is also the one with the most different design languages. Except the microphone color is black (H7 and H9 are all white), the earmuffs are made of highly breathable mesh. .

Although the H3 is a cheap earphone, it is not sloppy in the earphone unit at all, and the response frequency is even wider than its big brother H7.H9. The headphone has a good covering feeling, and with the blessing of breathable mesh cloth, there will be no discomfort even if you wear it for a long time. The 1.5-meter headphone cable is enough to prevent you from feeling the trouble of the head turning cable stuck when you are gaming. In terms of listening, the H3 has a very prominent gain performance in low frequencies, and it has a full sense of presence in game scenes with strong mid-bass.

(INZONE series is really one with PS5)

INZONE H7 and H9 support wireless bluetooth function, the included bluetooth receiver can be directly plugged into the desktop computer, and the laptop or mobile device can be directly connected to bluetooth. In addition, it also perfectly supports the PS5 game console. The multi-platform adaptability is amazing; through the sophisticated low-latency algorithm, it can support more synchronized audio listening, allowing players to react more immediately in the game and preemptive action, plus long-lasting battery life (H9 supports up to 32 hours, H7 supports up to 32 hours, H7 Support 40 hours), which allows players to play games without interruption. The H7 and H9 are more balanced than the H3 in terms of listening. The performance in low, medium and high frequency is very average, and the sense of space is more three-dimensional than the H3.

The INZONE H9 also inherits the noise reduction technology of the Sony 1000X series of headphones, which can screen out all kinds of interference in the real environment and focus on the personal gaming world; the Sony INZONE gaming headset series simultaneously supports the call function and is certified by Discord, providing PC and PlayStation players with more Immersive new gaming experience.

(Bluetooth receiver and USB-AtoC charging cable included with H7.H9)

In addition to the headset itself, powerful software support is also Sony’s specialty. The INZONE HUB software developed by itself integrates functions including EQ, usage environment, noise reduction, and supports mode storage and quick switching, so that you can play games. Quickly adjust the headset settings for different games. Although this type of software has been around for years, INZONE HUB’s simple UI and powerful functions are still refreshing to me.

(Multiple parameters and function adjustments can be made in INZONE HUB)

INZONE is a novice in the gaming headset market, but as Newton said, “stand on the shoulders of giants and see the world“, with the assistance of Sony’s more than 40 years of headset production experience, the overall listening experience can be adjusted in many gaming headsets Ranked in the first echelon of the product, coupled with the powerful functions of INZONE HUB, you will never be disappointed. If you need headphones with noise reduction function, H9 is your only option.