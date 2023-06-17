Sony INZONE H9 E-sports Headphones Series Combined with Game Masterpiece “FINAL FANTASY XVI”｜Headphone Information – Post76Play.com

Sony started to launch INZONE e-sports products last year. The two main gaming headsets H7 and H9, and the neck-mounted wireless speaker SRS-WS1 will soon launch the FINAL FANTASY XVI joint version. FF XVI is the RPG masterpiece of this year, and it is also the FF series. It is an extremely high-profile work, and as a grand occasion, the joint version headset will be released in Japan from June 22 on the same day as the first sale of the game, until the end of September, and the price is similar to that of the regular version. The FINAL FANTASY XVI logo and the national emblem of the principality of Rozaria will be printed on the left and right sides of the earphones and speakers of the combined version.

INZONE H7 and H9 are 2.4GHz wireless earphones with extremely low latency, allowing users to enjoy the game unimpeded, and H9 has ANC active noise reduction function, which can be used in the game world even in noisy environments. The SRS-WS1 is Sony’s evergreen product. It has been launched for several years and has not been replaced. It adopts 2.4GHz wireless transmission technology and can ensure a stable connection with a certain distance from the TV. The speakers placed flat on both shoulders directly With the ear facing, you can play the phone as much as you like in the middle of the night without disturbing your family.