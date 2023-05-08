Sony INZONE M9｜27-inch 4K Gaming Mount 144Hz full-array backlight preset FPS mode game assist function

Last year, Sony launched the INZONE gaming series specially designed for gaming. In addition to wireless and wired headphones, there are actually gaming mounts. After waiting for more than half a year, the factory finally brought two 27-inch new products to Hong Kong. Among them, the INZONE M9 has 4K Resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, full-array backlight and 600nits brightness at the same time, with special FPS mode and a series of game auxiliary functions, in addition to smooth gaming, it also has an excellent picture experience.

INZONE M9: DisplayHDR 600 certified

Sony has been producing TVs for so many years, and this is the first time that Sony has developed a small-sized gaming mount. The shape of the INZONE M9 is basically the same as that of the M3, with black and white tones that resemble the PS5. In order to enhance the gaming elements, there is a long strip on the back The unique LED mood light, players can choose from 13 kinds of color lights. What is special about the appearance is that the bases of INZONE M9 and M3 are designed with a tripod. The advantage is that it saves space and does not take up space. It is convenient for players to place the keyboard and mouse as they like. At the same time, the screen can be easily raised and lowered through the bracket and the tilt angle of the screen can be adjusted.

Having said that, INZONE M9 adopts 4K IPS panel (resolution 3,840×2,160), supports 144Hz screen update rate and 1ms GtG grayscale response time, and has 95% DCI-P3 color gamut and DisplayHDR 600 certification, with fast screen response, accurate color and In addition to sufficient brightness, due to the use of the Full Array full-array backlight technology of the same factory TV, it is more accurate in controlling the brightness of the screen. Players can also switch between high and low levels of zonal dimming according to the type of game.

INZONE M9: The best partner of PS5 in preset FPS mode

For computer gaming needs, INZONE M9 is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync synchronization functions, and also supports VRR variable update rate and low-latency input, effectively reducing screen tearing and other situations. In addition, the new work has an FPS first-person shooter game mode. By increasing the brightness and contrast, you can clearly see the opponent from the screen. As for the dark part landscape balance function, it further highlights the details of the dark part, allowing players to gain insight into the location of hidden enemies.

If it is connected to the same factory PS5, the game console will automatically recognize INZONE M9, and use two major functions to enhance the image quality performance, among which Auto HDR Tone Mapping is optimized for HDR settings, and can present clear details and colors even in high-contrast scenes. An Auto Genre Picture Mode will recognize the image content and automatically switch between standard and game modes, so you can have the best picture experience whether you are watching a movie or playing a game.

INZONE M9 is equipped with HDMI 2.1×2, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C, USB-A×3, USB-B and 3.5mm headphone jack, the connection interface is very complete, and it can also be used through the Auto KVM Switch computer switcher, just use The same set of keyboard, mouse, and headset connected to the monitor can control two computers. For example, after the Notebook finishes the work, it is immediately replaced by the Gaming PC to fight the enemy.

INZONE M3: 240Hz full HD display

As for the other INZONE M3, which is also a 27-inch IPS model, the main difference from the M9 is that the screen resolution is only full HD (1,920×1,080), the brightness is DisplayHDR 400, and it supports 99% sRGB color gamut, but the refresh rate is as high as 240Hz, and the picture is smooth The degree is higher, and the above-mentioned introduction to the game’s image quality improvement and game auxiliary functions can be found on INZONE M3.

INZONE M9 Price: $7,999

INZONE M3 Price: $4,499

Query: https://bit.ly/3VxpdDn

The latest version of the “Sing Tao Toutiao” APP has been launched, please update immediately to browse more exciting content: https://bit.ly/3yLrgYZ