Sony is contesting the headphone throne with AirPods Pro

Sony has officially presented the successor to the Sony WF-1000XM4 in-ear headphone top model. The new WF-1000XM5 technically offer the best of the best – they have what it takes to beat bestsellers like Apple’s AirPods Pro in the most important categories.

Sony WF-1000XM5 presented: Better noise canceling with a more compact design

Sometimes wishes come true. If there was anything to complain about the excellent Sony WF-1000XM4 from 2021, it was the chunky housing. Otherwise, the model has rightly been at the top of the game since its appearance: the sound quality and the effective ANC showed other manufacturers where the hammer is. After two years, the Japanese are now following up and bringing the WF-1000XM5 all-round improved true wireless headphones on the market – significantly built more compact and technically more powerful in every respect. The WF-1000XM5 are “25 percent smaller and around 20 percent lighter than the previous model (WF-1000XM4)”.

The WF-1000XM5 come in silver (seen here) and black (Image source: Sony) Sony WF-1000XM5 now from €319.00 at Amazon

The price may be higher now. Price from 07/29/2023 21:57

Three microphones are now responsible for capturing ambient noise in each earphone. According to Sony, this is done in conjunction with the self-developed processors V2 and QN2e for “noise canceling in unprecedented quality”. With many providers of true wireless headphones, you should be a bit skeptical about such statements. However, Sony is one of the few companies where such a formulation can be taken seriously. It wouldn’t be the first time a model in the WF-1000X series has raised the bar for active noise cancellation (ANC). Of the new microphones should also call quality (Telephone calls, meetings) so that your own voice can be understood well by the person you are talking to, even in noisy environments.

Self-developed drivers and chips: The WF-1000XM5 has exclusive technology installed at the crucial points (Image source: Sony)

Also the sound quality when listening to music should have increased again. The drivers developed by Sony called “Dynamic Driver X” (8.4 mm) ensure “more expressive, detailed reproduction of voices”. It’s not that the predecessor made a rude mistake here – quite the opposite. However, it is still good to know that the manufacturer has not rested on its laurels here. You can find detailed descriptions of the phenomenal sound quality of the predecessor model WF-100XM4 in our test report.

The case of the WF-1000XM5 can be charged wirelessly (Image source: Sony)

One of the special features is the supported audio codec LDAC for wireless high-resolution audio. In addition, can 360° Reality Audio mit Head-Tracking be played back – provided the source provides the appropriate material, such as the paid streaming service Amazon Music Unlimited. With “Multipoint Connection” (Multipoint Bluetooth) the headphones can remain paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time, which ensures quick and easy switching between players. Android phones can Google Fast Pair Establish the Bluetooth connection with just a tap of your finger.

The WF-1000XM5 are more compact than the previous model and should be comfortable to carry (Image source: Sony)

Sony uses the controls Touch gestures and head movements (e.g. accept calls by nodding). Everyday use will have to show whether this type of operation is really better than the very reliable pressure-sensitive fields that Apple’s AirPods use. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can be started by voice command.

Sony WF-1000XM5 price and availability

The WF-1000XM5 can be ordered now and cost to start 319 Euro (RRP) at Sony.

Sony WF-1000XM5

The price may be higher now. Price from 07/30/2023 01:00

That’s a lot of money and even more expensive than the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen., 299 euros RRP, currently around 260 euros at Amazon). There are also cheap alternatives from Sony itself: If you can live with the bulky cases, you should take a look at the predecessor model Sony WF-1000XM4 (at Amazon), which can be found in stores for less than 200 euros. If you don’t expect the best possible sound, you might be satisfied with the Sony Linkbuds S mid-range model (see Amazon).

Playtime up to 8 hours on one charge (ANC enabled). Total 24 hours with case. Wireless charging with Qi technology is supported.3-minute fast charge for up to 60 minutes of playtime when charging via USB-CBluetooth 5.3Multipoint Bluetooth and Google Fast Pair (with Android devices)Support for Amazon Alexa and Google AssistantSupport for SBC, AAC, LDAC and LC3 (Bluetooth LE Audio)Sony 360 Reality Audio with head tracking functionQi wireless charger support (sold separately)Eartip weight: 5.9g each (including size M eartip tips)Eartips come in four sizes, including extra small (“SS”) IPX4 splashproof ratingSustainability: Packaging made from paper materials, Recycled plastic in several parts of the headphone body and case

Sony WF-1000XM5 in Tests

The first tests on the WF-1000XM5 are consistently positive (Image source: Sony)

Hardly introduced, are already a handful Test reports with first experiences to find the WF-1000XM5. Whathifi magazine gives it the top rating (5 stars): “If you are looking for the clearest and most detailed sound reproduction that is currently available on the market, then the WF-1000XM5 is the right choice, and by a wide margin, ” That’s the conclusion.

Soundguys’ Harley Maranan gives it 4.5 stars and notes better noise canceling than the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) when it comes to mid and high frequency ranges (e.g. voices). There is also praise for the good reduction of wind noise. The high price is criticized in view of the strong competition.

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

