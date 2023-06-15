Sony is testing cloud streaming of PS5 games for PS Plus premium subscribers

PS5

With the announcement of the Project Q streaming mobile phone, Sony naturally needs to prepare the corresponding PS5 game streaming function. A few days ago, they announced that they will start testing the cloud streaming of PS5 games among PS Plus premium subscribers. The scope of application includes “PS5 works in PS Plus Game Catalog and Game Trils, and digital versions of PS5 games owned by players themselves.” However, this feature is currently only available on the PS5 console, which means that the biggest benefit players can get at this stage is that they don’t need to download games and save hard disk space.

Sony said that testing is still in the “infancy stage” for the time being, and the schedule and details of the official launch will be announced when “everything is ready.” Prior to this, players who subscribed to the PS Plus premium tier can already play PS4, PS3 and “classic” PS games in the cloud. Once PS5 works are also added, the attractiveness of the service is expected to increase greatly. It’s worth mentioning that, in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, PlayStation Subscription Director Nick Maguire said that first-party titles will still be “prioritized to launch outside of subscription services.” Apparently the current practice of waiting a year or more to add new games to the service is still “just working” in Sony’s view.