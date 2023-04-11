Sony earlier announced the new open professional monitor headset MDR-MV1, which incorporates the 360 ​​Reality Audio spatial audio technology that Sony has promoted for a long time, and focuses on the professional monitoring needs of the recent music market when the main spatial audio presentation effect is produced, and also advertises that it can respond More pronounced spatial hearing.

The MDR-MV1 adopts the same appearance as the previously released CD900ST (that is, the professional monitor headphones often seen in Sony Music’s “The First Take” channel), but it lacks the abrupt red color and is all presented in black.

With the open acoustic structure design, in order to reduce the internal reflection of the earphone, by connecting the front and rear openings of the monomer, and with the large acoustic resistor to control the airflow, the resonance of the sound in the space is reduced, thereby presenting more natural sound details and The performance of the sound field can also reduce other sound interference.

In addition, Sony also emphasized that the MDR-MV1 can interpret a significant sense of sound space without an additional DSP digital signal processor, and corresponds to a frequency response range between 5Hz-80kHz.

It enables professional producers who conduct space recording to obtain the correct sound field position in addition to obtaining the correct tone color.

The sound interpretation part is a special diaphragm designed through computer simulation, so that the 40mm-sized sound-emitting single component that can withstand 1500mW power operation can take into account both bass and high-frequency sound movement in the material design, and at the same time emphasizes that it is not in the vibration. The addition of additional coating treatment on the film not only ensures long-term durability, but also reduces the need for users to return to the factory for maintenance in the future.

In order to present a sufficient sense of sound space, the MDR-MV1 uses low-elasticity urethane foam material with sufficient thickness to fill the inside of the earmuffs, and is covered with suede-like artificial suede, so as to meet the needs of long-term wearing and use, and can also Disassemble, replace and clean at any time.

As for the wiring, a 6.3mm, 3.5mm male-to-male cable is used, and a 6.3mm, 3.5mm female-to-male cable is used. In theory, it will be shared with the same professional monitor headphone MDR-M1ST cable.

The MDR-MV1 is tuned by Shunsuke Shiomi, a sixth-generation headphone engineer from Sony who has participated in the development of professional headphone products including MDR-Z1R, MDR-Z7M2 and MDR-M1ST. It is expected to be launched in the Japanese market on May 12. It is recommended The price is 59,400 yen, but no surprise it should also be sold in the global and Taiwan markets.