Raspberry Pi

Sony’s semiconductor division recently announced that they have reached a strategic investment in Raspberry Pi, hoping to push their AI technology to a broader market. In the future, Sony will apply its Aitrios edge computing AI platform to microcomputers to realize image sensing functions such as facial recognition. “We are very excited to partner with Raspberry Pi to bring our Aitrios platform to the Raspberry Pi user and developer community and provide a unique development experience.” Said Teruji Shimizu, President and CEO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions.

The Raspberry Pi, already a beloved product in the development community, is expected to become even more useful with the addition of Aitrios. The fact that Aitrios runs directly on the chip further reduces device latency. In Sony’s view, similar systems can play a very important role in monitoring, security and other fields. Before reaching this cooperation, Raspberry Pi already regarded Sony as a “long-term and valuable strategic partner.” Sony has provided it with imaging chips with autofocus functions, and has also contributed to increasing the production speed of the Raspberry Pi UK factory.