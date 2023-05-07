Sony MDR-MV1 open-back monitor headphones are on sale!Simultaneously launches the professional-grade C-80 condenser microphone for sound creators

Sony launched the new MDR-MV1 open monitor headphones and professional-grade C-80 condenser microphone in Taiwan today (5/3). Produce higher-standard stereo sound editing and experience a more immersive listening experience; the simultaneous release of the C-80 condenser microphone inherits the highly respected C-800G and C-100 microphone technology, suitable for home recording, Vlogging or popular nowadays Wide range of creators such as podcasts can easily start, and achieve ideal original sound reproduction with professional radio solutions.

MDR-MV1 is equipped with a new open acoustic structure driver unit, which achieves 5-80,000Hz ultra-high frequency bandwidth to accurately transmit sound details. Through the soft and supportive exclusive diaphragm design, it takes into account full bass and accurate and undistorted high frequencies. In addition, the tubular structure design fixes the back of the driver unit, optimizes the dynamic performance of the diaphragm, improves low-frequency transient characteristics, reduces internal reflections and eliminates acoustic resonance, and achieves the perfect sound effect of an open acoustic structure.

Sony also uses profound acoustic technology to deal with sound positioning and sense of space. Through precise high-resolution and advanced specifications, it meets the highest standards of spatial sound engineers in professional mixing and mastering.

Considering the long-time work needs of music production, MDR-MV1 specially uses soft suede synthetic leather ear pads with low-rebound foam to provide a comfortable fit. The lightweight design also greatly reduces the fatigue caused by long-term use. Burden. Equipped with a detachable earphone cable to deal with the accidental breakage of the wire, you can also replace the wire with different plug specifications according to the connection requirements; the earphone and the wire are fixed by screws to strengthen the stability to avoid falling off during use, providing a safe user experience.

The C-80 cardioid condenser microphone is based on the sound quality of the highly respected C-800G and C-100 professional microphones in the industry, and achieves excellent radio quality; The proximity effect of the change of the sound characteristics with the distance enhances the stable sound recording performance of the human voice, and continues the bimetallic main body structure of the C-100 microphone, which effectively prevents acoustic vibrations. It is also equipped with a low-pass filter to avoid recording low-frequency noise from the environment, and is equipped with an attenuator The adjustment function can also minimize the momentary excessive sound pressure input, so as to perfectly record low-noise and clear sound effects.



The Sony C-80 can reproduce rich mid-low frequencies, capture clear and vivid vocal performance, and restore the true timbre characteristics of musical instruments. Whether it is singing, performance, or Podcast creators, it can present more contagious sound works.

The last is the price information. The price of Sony MDR-MV1 open monitor headphones is $11,990, and the price of C-80 unidirectional condenser microphone is $14,990.