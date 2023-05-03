Sony MDR-MV1 open-back monitor headphones release excellent spatial sound field synchronization Introduce professional-grade C-80 condenser microphone for sound creators | XFastest News

Sony’s new MDR-MV1 open-back monitor headphones (left) and professional-grade C-80 condenser microphone (right)

Sony launched the new MDR-MV1 open monitor headphones and professional-grade C-80 condenser microphone in Taiwan today (5/3). The exclusive and profound acoustic technology creates the best sound equipment for professional sound engineers and music creators. The open design of the MDR-MV1 delivers a wide and precise spatial sound field, which is beneficial for creators to experience a more immersive listening experience by producing higher-standard stereo sound editing; the C-80 condenser microphone released at the same time inherits the highly respected C -The microphone technology of 800G and C-100 is suitable for a wide range of creators such as home recording, Vlogging or the popular Podcast to easily start, and achieve ideal original sound reproduction with professional radio solutions.

MDR-MV1 is born for spatial sound design

The precise high resolution of Sony MDR-MV1 meets the top standards of professional mixing and mastering by spatial sound engineers

MDR-MV1 is equipped with a new open acoustic structure driver unit, which achieves 5-80,000Hz ultra-high frequency bandwidth to accurately transmit sound details. Through the soft and supportive exclusive diaphragm design, it takes into account full bass and accurate and undistorted high frequencies. In addition, the tubular structure design fixes the back of the driver unit, optimizes the dynamic performance of the diaphragm, improves low-frequency transient characteristics, reduces internal reflections and eliminates acoustic resonance, and achieves the perfect sound effect of the open acoustic structure; Sony also handles sound positioning with profound acoustic technology , a sense of space, through precise high-resolution and advanced specifications, it meets the highest standards of spatial sound engineers in professional mixing and mastering.

Considering the long-time work needs of music production, MDR-MV1 specially uses soft suede synthetic leather ear pads, with low-rebound foam to provide a comfortable fit, and the lightweight design also greatly reduces the fatigue caused by long-term use. Burden. Equipped with a detachable earphone cable to deal with the accidental breakage of the wire, you can also replace the wire with different plug specifications according to the connection requirements; the earphone and the wire are fixed by screws to strengthen the stability to avoid falling off during use, providing a professional and safe use experience.

C-80 is widely applicable to all types of sound creators

Sony C-80 unidirectional condenser microphone, abundant mid-low frequency captures clear and vivid vocal performance, effectively suppresses noise and perfectly records high-quality sound effects

The C-80 cardioid condenser microphone is based on the sound quality of the highly respected C-800G and C-100 professional microphones in the industry, and achieves excellent radio quality; it adopts the same material as the C-800G. The proximity effect of the change of the sound characteristics with the distance enhances the stable sound recording performance of the human voice, and continues the bimetallic main body structure of the C-100 microphone, which effectively prevents acoustic vibrations. It is also equipped with a low-pass filter to avoid recording low-frequency noise from the environment, and is equipped with an attenuator The adjustment function can also minimize the momentary excessive sound pressure input, so as to perfectly record low-noise and clear sound effects.

The Sony C-80 can reproduce rich mid-low frequencies, capture clear and vivid vocal performance, and restore the true timbre characteristics of musical instruments. Whether it is singing, performance, or Podcast creators, it can present more contagious sound works.

*Learn more product information MDR-MV1 https://store.sony.com.tw/product/MDR-MV1

C-80 https://store.sony.com.tw/product/C-80

Sony MDR-MV1 uses soft synthetic leather ear pads, with low-rebound foam to provide a comfortable fit, and the lightweight design also greatly reduces the burden caused by long-term use

The Sony C-80 reproduces rich mid-bass frequencies, captures clear and vivid vocal performance, and restores the true tonal characteristics of musical instruments

The recommended price of Sony MDR-MV1 open monitor earphones is NT$ 11,990, and the C-80 unidirectional condenser microphone is NT$ 14,990. It will be officially launched in Taiwan today (5/3); for more detailed product information, please contact Sony Taiwan. Direct sales channel, Sony Store Taipei Yuanbai Xinyi Direct Store, Sony Store Taipei 101 Direct Store, Sony Store Taipei Fuxing Direct Store, Sony Store Taichung Direct Store, Sony Store Kaohsiung Direct Store, Sony Official Shopping Website【www .sony.com.tw/store]and Sony Customer Service Center (Tel: 4499111).