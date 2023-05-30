Sony NW-WM1AM2 Black Brick II ✌️vs✌️ Cayin N7 1bit DAC Music Player- Headphone Discussion- Post76Play

If you want to see more sharing by Brother 76, quickly log in and become a member! You need to log in to download or view, no account?become member x

In the post on Youtube, I shot two DAPs, one is Cayin N7, and the other is Sony NW-WM1AM2. I have tried it back and forth. I think it is quite interesting. And I have used both DAPs for a while. So I am joking with everyone. I said that if I get 300 likes, I will do a PK to compare everyone!! Who I don’t know, I only got 100 likes at first glance, and then Brother VW replied to mention me, so it’s already 300 likes!

00:00 opening

01:34 Compare ways

04:02 Listen to “Archives” to compare

07:43 Listen to the “streaming” comparison

10:16 System Stability

11:34 Body heat

12:46 Endurance

13:49 Timbre playability

16:27 Talking about DIY equipment for filming and radio

17:59 Summary