Sony NW-WM1AM2 Black Brick II ✌️vs✌️ Cayin N7 1bit DAC Music Player- Headphone Discussion- Post76Play

In the post on Youtube, I shot two DAPs, one is Cayin N7, and the other is Sony NW-WM1AM2. I have tried it back and forth. I think it is quite interesting. And I have used both DAPs for a while. So I am joking with everyone. I said that if I get 300 likes, I will do a PK to compare everyone!! Who I don’t know, I only got 100 likes at first glance, and then Brother VW replied to mention me, so it’s already 300 likes!

00:00 opening
01:34 Compare ways
04:02 Listen to “Archives” to compare
07:43 Listen to the “streaming” comparison
10:16 System Stability
11:34 Body heat
12:46 Endurance
13:49 Timbre playability
16:27 Talking about DIY equipment for filming and radio
17:59 Summary

