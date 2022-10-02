While the market is still exploring the consumption profile and marketing trends of Generation Z, a wave of Generation C has emerged. Generation C means Generation COVID. This generation C army lives and grows in the Covid-19 epidemic because of physical contact. The chances of being quarantined, they may not have graduation ceremonies, have no physical exposure to foreign countries, or are distanced from entering social work. eMarketer pointed out that during the epidemic, the number of consumers going to physical channels decreased by 42%, while online consumption increased by 54%. The era of the epidemic has made the development of the non-contact economy more advanced, and the C generation has also embraced technology even more. May be the first generation to live in the metaverse, which will gradually influence marketing trends.

Metaverse in power Generation C gathers through the cloud

The interaction between Generation C and their peers is mainly online. The online devices of mobile phones and computers have become one of the tools for exploring the world. They are also used to long-distance learning and work. Many online software has also developed new functions to help Generation C in the metaverse. in the flock. Among them, Gather Town is an example. Although it is a video software, it is more like a game. Users can set their own roles and interact with others through role-playing. play games, etc. Brands have observed the change of the new generation, and they have also begun to cooperate with Gather town. For example, HP opened a metaverse online sharing session in Gather Town, interacting with users through four regional venues. In addition to the game area, it also displayed its products. You can also find discounts and stores directly, and you can communicate with celebrities there; the Taipei City Tax Collection Office has also opened an online exhibition hall in Gather Town to help people learn various tax knowledge through interactive puzzle solving. , so that hard knowledge can also be spread in a way that is in line with the C generation.

Blocked borders Generation C seeks to buy the world without going out

Due to the impact of the epidemic, countries have blocked their borders for more than a year. As of now, Taiwanese people have not been able to go abroad freely. Generation C is a generation that has lost the rights and interests of many citizens of the global village, and has lost many physical opportunities for cross-border exchanges. Many brands also took the opportunity to launch services to help consumers overcome the epidemic and the barriers of national borders.

Generation C has little experience of going abroad. At the same time, the aviation industry and tourism industry have also been hit hard. In order to satisfy consumers’ desire to travel abroad and their enthusiasm for the brand, Singapore Airlines has previously created a flight experience area at the travel exhibition, so that Experiencers put on VR goggles to explore the cabin of the Singapore Airlines A380 and cultivate brand identity through pre-experience. At the beginning of the epidemic, Lithuania took the initiative to donate the vaccine to Taiwan, which also made the Chinese people feel grateful and curious about this country far away in the Baltic Sea. However, due to the epidemic, it was still impossible to actually experience the local experience. PChome 24h shopping and Lithuania Enterprise Bureau in order to deepen Taiwan and Lithuania have communicated and met the consumers of the C generation, and jointly opened the “Lithuania Pavilion”. Recently, the official trial operation was also on the station, and it entered the top 10 brands in Lithuania to help the C generation consumers not go abroad. Through familiar technology operations, You can taste exotic food and open your senses to the world.

Experience first, subscription-based convenient and innovative services to buy the hearts of Generation C

Compared with the product itself, the C generation pays more attention to the enjoyment and purchasing experience. Therefore, to attract more customers, retailers must offer different services. Although the subscription system has been around for a long time, most of it is used in the necessities of people’s livelihood, such as coffee, health food, fresh food or audio-visual entertainment solutions, but it is not used in products with a relatively long life cycle such as smartphones. Not yet. For the emerging generation of consumers, smartphones are not only for communication, but also include brand beliefs and even luxury experiences. Apple releases new phones every year, and even if the products are durable, it still attracts many young people. As soon as a new phone comes out, I want to replace it, instead of waiting for the old phone to become unusable, which affects the consumption habits of smart phones and shortens its life cycle.

In the past, it has been rumored that Apple is about to launch a subscription system, but this news was not announced at the iPhone 14 conference. However, PChome 24h, the only authorized Apple distributor in the entire series of e-commerce in Taiwan, preemptively launched the iPhone 14 subscription plan with a subscription period of 12 After the subscription period expires, the old phone can be replaced by a new one, and services such as low monthly payment, no prepayment, no deposit, and exclusive insurance are featured. PChome 24h shopping has observed the pain points of iPhone users, and it also has relatively complete protection in insurance services. If the mobile phone disappears during the subscription period or needs to be repaired in a major accident, you only need to pay a deductible of 2,500 yuan to enjoy the original one Machine repair or replacement service. Such services not only allow the C generation to lower the threshold for embracing technology and further complete peripheral services, but also set off a wave of discussion on the Internet.

Although the world has gradually coexisted with the epidemic, the consumption habits of the C generation developed during this period may have established the market trend in the next few years. Faced with this group of generations who are used to virtualization and onlineization, brands must prepare as soon as possible. Pick up.

The content of this article is provided by “Popcorn Digital”, and has been edited and edited by Key Review Network Media Group.